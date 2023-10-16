KP Governor criticised for ‘inappropriate’ copter use

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali has drawn criticism for using the state helicopter along with his relatives and acquaintances from the trader community during a visit to Swat district recently.

A video of the Governor has gone viral on social media, showing him with his grandsons and some other acquaintances.

In the past, the Governor had refused to sign a bill concerning the ban on unnecessary usage of the state helicopter.

In another such visit to Bajaur district in the recent past, the Governor had taken with minor children, reported to be his grandsons.

It merits a mention here that the Governor had a dispute with the former provincial chief minister, Mahmood Khan, over the use of the copter in the past.

The Governor used to mention that Mahmood Khan used the helicopter himself only while its helipad is situated in the Governor House.

The previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had drawn immense criticism for using the state helicopter for reportedly unnecessary visits. Even the former prime minister Imran Khan was criticised immensely when he had stated that helicopter visits did not cost much money.

It merits a mention here that the Governor has close relations with the business community and has previously served as office-bearer of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the past before making it to the Governor House.

After he was installed as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a cousin of the Governor was appointed to the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The recent Swat visit is said to have involved business community members and the Governor’s family members.