Lesco recovers Rs15m from 556 defaulters

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 15 million from 556 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 32nd day of its recovery campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that on the 32nd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.21 million from 72 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.82 million from 65 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.88 million from 78 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 610,000 from 18 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 940,000 from 48 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 2.18 million from 80 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.37 million from 92 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.01 million from 103 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 850 million from 26,567 defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that the LESCO had recovered outstanding dues of Rs 111.79 million from 3,573 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 202.33 million from 3,010 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 121.10 million from 3,282 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 50.43 million from 1,553 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 52.70 million from 2,209 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 106.76 million from 2,669 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 58.90 million from 4,138 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 146 million from 6,133 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company was facing losses due to defaulters and vowed to continue action against them.