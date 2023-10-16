Man dies in road accident

SARGODHA - A man was killed when as an over-speeding bus hit a motorcycle on Sillanwli Road near Chak No. 132-SB on Sunday. Rescue sources said the deceased was identified as Umar Farooq, 32, a resident of Chak 63-SB. The bus driver fled the scene after the accident. The Sillanwli police handed over the body to the family and started investigation.

TWO BRICK KILNS FINED

Two brick-kilns were fined for causing pollution in Shahpur tehsil on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar and her team checked various brick-kilns and found Khan brick-kiln, located at Shahpur, and Rao brick-kiln, located at Sahiwal Road, were being run without zigzag technology. She imposed Rs 10,000 fine on Khan brickkiln and Rs 20,000 on Rao brick-kiln.