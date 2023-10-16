Martyr labourers of Turbat tragedy laid to rest

MULTAN - Thousands of citizens attended funeral prayer of the martyred labourers who were gunned down by terrorists in Turbat, Balochistan, here in tehsil Shujabad, some 50 kilometre away from Multan city.

The funeral ceremony held at native village Perorah. Four martyred labourers belonged to same family. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, Rana Ejaz Noon ex MPA and many other notables also joined the last rituals of the martyred labourers. Punjab government also announced financial assistance for the deceased laborers.

A smart contingent of Punjab Police also presented guard of honour to the martyres. It is pertinent to mention here that the labourers embraced martyrdom at Turbat in Balochistan as terrorists opened indiscriminate firing when they were sleeping on Saturday early morning. Earlier, five dead bodies of labourers named Rizwan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Sikandar and Shafique reached Multan by a plane and then they were shifted to Shujabad by Rescue 1122 ambulances.