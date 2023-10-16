Minister emphasises empowering special persons

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing services for persons with disabilities in his address at an event marking “World White Cane Safety Day,” here on Sunday. He emphasized the remarkable progress made in this regard, stating that individuals with disabilities have demonstrated their capabilities across various aspects of life. Over recent years, concerted efforts in Pakistan have aimed to empower persons with disabilities, making them more productive citizens, he added. Dr. Jamal Nasir pointed out that there had been a noticeable shift in the public perception of individuals with disabilities, with increased opportunities for their inclusion in different facets of life.