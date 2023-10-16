Monday, October 16, 2023
Minister visits Gawala Colony

Our Staff Reporter
October 16, 2023
LAHORE  -   Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad Sunday visited different sheds in Gawala Colony and reviewed factors related to care of cattle and the provision of food to them. During his visit, the minister directed relevant persons to keep sheds clean. He interacted with milkmen and inquired about their problems and milk production. Ibrahim Murad said that a milk production competition would be organized soon. He said that the livestock department was taking measures to provide basic health facilities to cattle.

