More rains likely in Punjab

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast more rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab from Sunday evening. PMD sources told APP that according to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan. Under these conditions, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar on Sunday evening/night.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are likely in MB Din, Gujrat and Hafizabad.and partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

On Monday, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are likely in MB Din, Gujrat, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal and Hafizabad.