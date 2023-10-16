MQM-P pays tribute to Orangi Town’s resilience in landmark public rally

KARACHI-In a historic gathering, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) paid tribute to the resilient spirit and remarkable history of Orangi Town, celebrating its unique journey of double migration for Pakistan. Distinguished leaders of MQM-P addressed the assembly, collectively reaffirming the pivotal role played by Orangi Town in Pakistan’s creation.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Convener of MQM-P, spoken with a profound reflection on Orangi Town’s distinctive narrative. Described by some as the largest slum in the world, Orangi Town’s story is intertwined with the very essence of Pakistan. Dr. Siddiqui, with a scholarly touch, emphasized, “In the annals of migration, a narrative unfurls in Orangi Town, one which any comprehensive account would be remiss without - the tale of a double migration. Departing India and later Bangladesh, Orangi Town’s residents made an unwavering declaration: where Pakistan thrives, they stand committed.” This remarkable gathering stood as a testament to the enduring commitment of Orangi Town’s inhabitants. During their migration, they made extraordinary sacrifices, ones not borne of obligation, but of unwavering devotion to the nation’s cause. “Orangi Town,” Dr. Siddiqui further remarked, “carved an indispensable role in creating and preserving Pakistan. Their remarkable journey is one that merits scholarly recognition; indeed, a doctoral thesis would be apt.”

As Pakistan reflects on its past and gazes towards the horizon of its future, Orangi Town’s narrative endures as a resounding reminder of the incredible sacrifices made by its migrants. These individuals, numbering in the millions, have dedicated their lives to the cause of the nation. Their history will forever serve as an emblem of unwavering determination. Syed Mustafa Kamal, Senior Deputy Convener of MQM-P, took the stage with fervor, underscoring the prevailing significance of Orangi Town in MQM’s resurgence. “Orangi Town, today, stands as the vanguard, leading the triumphant return of MQM and the reclamation of the city,” he proclaimed. In a spirited oration, Kamal continued, “Today’s assembly in Orangi Town unequivocally declares that the future belongs to them.”

Drawing a stark contrast between the PPP-led government’s past fifteen years of governance and MQM’s contributions, Kamal candidly remarked, “Under the PPP’s corrupt rule, Karachi regressed; however, during MQM’s tenure, Karachi made significant strides.” Highlighting a pressing issue, he emphasized, “MQM-P has completed vital water projects in Orangi Town, but the theft of the people’s water, sold for billions, remains an urgent concern.”

Dr Farooq Sattar, Senior Deputy Convener of MQM-P, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Orangi Town for their active participation in the public meeting. “If Karachi prospers, so does Pakistan,” he affirmed. “Today, we mark MQM-P’s second major rally in Orangi Town, an indicator that kites will grace the skies on election day.” He further delved into the critical issue of water supply in Orangi Town, expressing concern over unfortunate incidents that obstructed water supply from Hub Dam. “MQM plans to supply water to Orangi from Hub Dam, but impediments have arisen.” Reflecting on the historical perspective, Dr. Sattar recalled, “In the past, development in Orangi Town primarily transpired during election campaigns, but MQM-P is resolute in fulfilling the community’s needs, including the circular railway and water projects in Karachi.”

Nasreen Jalil, Senior Deputy Convener of MQM-P, resonated the sentiment of unity between the people of Orangi Town and MQM, emphasizing a shared commitment to community development. “Orangi Town today exemplifies the unbreakable bond between its residents and MQM.” Expressing concern over the hardships faced by Orangi Town’s residents, Jalil articulated, “The heart aches witnessing the deprived conditions endured by the people of Orangi Town.” She lamented the obstacles faced during efforts to realize essential projects and underscored the importance of a robust local government system. “Karachi,” she stated, “urgently needs a robust local government system, the cornerstone for solving its challenges.”

Syed Aminul Haq, former Member of the National Assembly and Member of the Coordination Committee of MQM-P, extended further the commitment of MQM-P to the welfare and progress of Orangi Town. “Today’s grand assembly in Orangi Town unequivocally underscores that this locality stands as the bedrock of MQM. The people of Orangi Town, today and in the future, understand this better than anyone.”

Haq delved into the pressing concerns facing the community, particularly highlighting issues related to NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority). “NADRA,” he affirmed, “has blocked the identity cards of Orangi Town residents, a critical concern that MQM Pakistan pledges to address.”