Monday, October 16, 2023
NAB to form white-collar crime task force

Web Desk
3:22 PM | October 16, 2023
National

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to form a task force for the criminals involved in the white-collar crimes.

Sources said that as many as four military intelligence officers, eight from the Federal Board of Revenue, two officials of the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and officials State Bank of Pakistan would be part of the force. Besides, two officials each from Federal Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau and Police Service will also be included in the force and the chairman NAB approved formation of the body.

Officials of the selected departments are already serving in NAB on the deputation.

They said the selected officials are enough capable to tackle the white-collar crimes.

