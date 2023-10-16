Monday, October 16, 2023
North Waziristan operation martyr laid to rest

October 16, 2023
RAWALPINDI   -   The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Sepoy Abdul Hakeem Shaheed (age 32 years) who embraced shahadat on October 14 in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, was offered at his native town District Jaffarabad. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (IS PR) on Sunday, the Shaheed (martyr) was laid to rest with full military honour. The senior serving military officers, relatives of the shaheed and a large number of locals of the area attended the funeral. “Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the IS PR said.

