Over 50 projects worth $25bn completed under CPEC: Envoy Haque

Over 50 projects worth $25 billion have been completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the past 10 years, Radio Pakistan has reported, citing Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing Moinul Haque.

In an interview with the Belt and Road Television, the envoy termed the CPEC a game changer that had altered the entire economic landscape and played a pivotal role in the social and economic development of Pakistan.

Terming the Pakistan-China friendship as a bright example for the world, the ambassador said the ties between the two countries depicted not only a strong political relationship but also showed a heart-to-heart connection among the people of both the nations.

The ambassador expressed pleasure that Chinese nationals considered Pakistanis as iron-brothers and this expression was reserved for only the Pakistanis.

Haque said the Belt and Road Forum was a very important opportunity for all member states to create a roadmap for the future in view of the past achievements.

He said this forum provided a platform for international cooperation for solidarity, development, economic and social welfare and poverty eradication.