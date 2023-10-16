Pakistan cricket team reaches Bengaluru for Australia clash 

AHMEDABAD - Pakistan men’s cricket team landed in Bengaluru through a chartered plane from Ahmedabad on Sun­day for their next ICC World Cup 2023 fixture against Australia, scheduled on Oc­tober 20. Upon their arrival, the Pakistan contingent will enjoy a rest day today while the details of their training sessions are not known yet. Pakistan, currently sitting fourth in the ICC World Cup 2023 standings with four points in three matches, will lock horns with five-time champions Australia on Fri­day, who are on a four-match losing streak, two of which came in the ongoing tourna­ment. The green shirts, on the contrary, will be eyeing to bounce back from their seven-wicket thrashing against India on Saturday.