Monday, October 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan cricket team reaches Bengaluru for Australia clash 

Agencies
October 16, 2023
Sports

AHMEDABAD - Pakistan men’s cricket team landed in Bengaluru through a chartered plane from Ahmedabad on Sun­day for their next ICC World Cup 2023 fixture against Australia, scheduled on Oc­tober 20. Upon their arrival, the Pakistan contingent will enjoy a rest day today while the details of their training sessions are not known yet. Pakistan, currently sitting fourth in the ICC World Cup 2023 standings with four points in three matches, will lock horns with five-time champions Australia on Fri­day, who are on a four-match losing streak, two of which came in the ongoing tourna­ment. The green shirts, on the contrary, will be eyeing to bounce back from their seven-wicket thrashing against India on Saturday. 

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697351435.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023