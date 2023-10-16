Pakistan for end to Palestinians’ genocide

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday called for end to Palestinians’ genocide by Israel and expressed strong condemnation for the ongoing siege of Gaza.

Speaking at a news conference here, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said the Palestinian people were enduring relentless aggression from Israel, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis with limited access to water, food, and power.

He stressed the importance of Israel adhering to and implementing international laws, United Nations Security Council resolutions, and resolutions from the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He said an emergency meeting of the OIC’s Executive Committee was scheduled for October 18 in Jeddah to address the ongoing situation in Palestine. He maintained that Israel’s recent aerial aggression on Gaza resulted in the tragic loss of lives, particularly among women and children, making it clear that equating the aggressor with the Palestinian struggle for self-determination was unacceptable. Jilani emphasized the twostate policy, which the international community accepts, with an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He assured that Pakistan’s policy regarding Israel would remain unchanged, continuing to support the Palestinians’ right to self-determination under UNSC and OIC resolutions. Regarding the humanitarian aid for the besieged Palestinians, he acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to engage with the international community and Muslim countries but expressed concern about the complete blockade of Gaza.

“This issue would be a focal point during the upcoming OIC executive committee meeting, discussing coordinated responses and immediate humanitarian assistance,” he said. Jilani noted Pakistan’s willingness to provide humanitarian aid and its communication with Egyptian authorities. He stressed the OIC committee meeting would strongly advocate for the prompt resolution of the issue. On the upcoming visit of the Caretaker Prime Minister to China for the third Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation on October 17-18, Jilani mentioned that the Prime Minister would hold meetings with Chinese and global leaders, along with top business figures.

He highlighted discussions on joint ventures with Chinese companies and the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) in areas such as agriculture, health, industry, green energy, and space technology.

He said the visit was expected to strengthen the strong bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China and celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Jilani said the Caretaker Prime Minister would also visit the Xinjiang region, neighboring Pakistan and eight other countries. He praised CPEC as an economic success story and a model of excellent economic cooperation, noting the transition to the second phase focusing on industrial, technological, and agricultural cooperation.

Responding to questions, he said the ongoing negotiations for the Main Line 1 railways project and expressed hope for a favourable agreement soon.

He clarified that the expulsion of illegal foreigners applied to all nationalities residing in Pakistan without proper documentation, not just Afghans.

Regarding his meeting with the Afghan interim foreign minister, he described it as constructive, emphasizing Pakistan’s close relations and cooperation with Saudi Arabia on economic, defence, and strategic matters.

Jilani also criticized the Indian government for not permitting Pakistani spectators and journalists to attend ICC World Cup matches and denying them visas. The FM shared insights from his recent participation in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting in Azerbaijan.

He mentioned that member countries reaffirmed their commitment to shared prosperity and connectivity and addressed the investigation into the recovery of fake national passports from Afghans by the Ministry of Interior.