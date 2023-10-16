 Pakistani politicians are habitual of revenge

Max Lucado stated, “Revenge is the raging fire that consumes the arsonist.” Pakistan’s history is infested with these witless ac­tions. If we glance from 1947 until today, all supervisors in Pakistan are busy avenging. I am baffled about why, in Pakistan, this job is prescribed for leaders. If we com­pare progress with avenges taken by leaders against each other, then the avenges count will be humon­gous, and errors from these events are present today.

Firstly, leaders disliked Liaquat’s demeanor. After these miniscule issues, as compared with military coups that incarcerated demo­cratic leaders, some were hanged to death, and some were taken out of or abandoned from poli­tics. This is a mammoth setback for Pakistan in terms of progress; our elected leaders are only work­ing for prejudice and bias. They are busy inflicting ominous deeds on their opposition. Lately, since 2017, Nawaz’s disqualification, a triumph for Imran Khan, and his incarceration have also led him to become Prime Minister.

After an affray with the establish­ment, he was ousted through a no-confidence motion from office, and his predecessor, Nawaz’s reign, was back. He also repeated the same mistake (revenge) that was adapted by Imran Khan, wasting time on his revenge. He never thought about the country’s heading towards de­fault. His short tenure left the coun­try on the brink of default.

According to “Max Lucado,” we need a compromise from any one side for the future of the country; if anyone compromises, then the country’s mammon will be in their reign, and they will be success­ful in their next tenure. If they are aware of the aftermath, they need to relinquish these treacherous ac­tions and work only for the coun­try’s betterment. “Forgiveness is better than taking revenge.” Max Lucado also says the same thing: that avengers or revenge-takers will face the same consequences.

Pakistan’s future is present out­side of avenges. In the above disclo­sure, I cited a minuscule quantity of foolish actions taken by demo­cratic and military leaders. We are now heading to the conclusion that our leaders need to be well aware of the prestige of the country rath­er than avenging flaws and need to lessen the efforts and time spent on revenge. They need to work for the country’s betterment and a well-developed future in an affable manner with the opposition.

IRFAN ALI MERASI,

Jamshoro.