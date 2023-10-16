Petroleum prices slashed by Rs40 per litre

The government has slashed the prices of petroleum products by Rs40.

After a significant drop from the current rate of Rs323.38 per litre, the new price of petrol will be Rs283.38 per litre.

Similar to petrol, high-speed diesel (HSD) could also experience a reduction of Rs15 per litre for the upcoming two weeks. The new price will be Rs 291.18 per litre.

It's important to note that the ultimate decision will be made by the interim government.

Previously, on October 1, the petrol price in Pakistan had been lowered by Rs8 per litre following a two-month increase, settling at Rs323.38 per litre.

During the same period, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) had decreased by Rs11 per litre to Rs318.18, while kerosene oil prices had seen a reduction of Rs7.53 per liter, bringing it to Rs237.28.