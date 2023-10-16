PFA launches safe food city project

MULTAN - In a groundbreaking move to promote healthier dining options, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) initiated “Safe Food City Project” aimed at providing citizens with high-quality food and enhancing their overall health.

The project, which has been officially launched across the province is set to revolutionize the food industry by raising standards and ensuring the safety of the meals served to the public. Official sources revealed that a total of 135 teams of the Punjab Food Authority would be deployed in the Multan Division, where they would conduct rigorous inspections of 418,390 eateries. These teams will not only inspect but also educate the eatery owners, managers, and staff about food safety protocols. Moreover, the teams will closely monitor these establishments to ensure consistent compliance with food safety guidelines. The Safe Food City Project is anticipated to be completed by June 2024, as per official sources.

The ambitious initiative will target 15 key areas to bring about a holistic transformation in the food industry. The focal points include rigorous inspection, the issuance of licenses, mandatory medical screening of staff, training for eatery employees, product registration, the placement of quality labels on food products, and other crucial aspects. Additionally, the teams will be vigilant in identifying and disposing of adulterated materials while imposing hefty fines on non-compliant establishments.

Furthermore, the PFA teams will conduct inspections of filtration plants in educational institutes and hospitals to ensure the quality of water. Seminars involving various stakeholders will be organized to facilitate knowledge exchange and discuss best practices. One of the primary goals is to discourage the reuse of cooking oil in food preparation, emphasizing the importance of fresh and healthy cooking practices. In educational institutes, special attention will be given to students to educate them about the significance of quality and balanced food.