PHA to restore 705 community parks

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to renovate 705 community parks in the provincial metropolis. On the direction of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will also set up floral shops and a nursery in Lahore with a vast variety of local and international plants of more than 400 kinds. The initiative was taken recently in a meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office, which reviewed the performance of the department. The PHA will also provide landscape designing and planning services, including flowers and plants, at cheap rates in other cities.