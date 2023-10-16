Monday, October 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PHA to restore 705 community parks

Staff Reporter
October 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to renovate 705 community parks in the provincial metropolis. On the direction of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will also set up floral shops and a nursery in Lahore with a vast variety of local and international plants of more than 400 kinds. The initiative was taken recently in a meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office, which reviewed the performance of the department. The PHA will also provide landscape designing and planning services, including flowers and plants, at cheap rates in other cities.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1697406364.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023