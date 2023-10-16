PM arrives in Beijing on Monday to attend 3rd BR Forum

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque says the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will arrive in Beijing tomorrow [Monday] to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum.

In a video message, he said this forum is a part to mark 10-year celebrations of Belt and Road Initiative and its flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said this is a very significant visit of the Prime Minister to China.

The Ambassador said the Prime Minister will address the high-level forum with a theme of "Connectivity in an Open Global Economy" in Beijing. He said the Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other leading personalities.

Moin-ul-Haque said meetings with top Chinese businessmen, including heads of large corporations and business giants are also on the cards. These meetings will discuss the cooperation that can be forged, including joint ventures in Pakistan. He said that a number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding will be signed during the visit. He said eighteen different MoUs will be signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to China.

The Ambassador said the Prime Minister will also meet the leaders of other countries participating in the BRF during his visit.

The Ambassador said this visit of the PM will provide opportunity to reaffirm Pakistan-China strategic partnership and take CPEC towards a new phase of enhanced cooperation.

He said the Prime Minister will visit Ürümqi as well where he will meet local leaders. The Ambassador said we want to convert Karakoram Highway, which is an important part of CPEC, into all-weather road to expand trade, tourism and cultural connectivity.

He said Xinjiang is an important region, which borders Pakistan and connects China with eight other countries as well. He said the Prime Minister, during his stay in the region, will address the Xinjiang University and interact with the business community of the province. He said we also want strengthen cooperation in education sector between the two countries.