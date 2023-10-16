PM Kakar calls for passing on benefit of petrol prices cut to masses

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed the concerned authorities at federal and provincial level to take measures for reducing the prices of essential commodities and serves.

The premier in a social media post wrote, “Consequent to substantial reduction in fuel prices, I have directed the concerned authorities at Federal and Provincial level to activate a strict price control mechanism”.

He urged all chief ministers to ensure that prices of essential commodities and services are reduced correspondingly.



“All efforts should be directed towards transferring the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices to the people of Pakistan. Strict implementation be ensured,” he added.

In a surprise move, the caretaker federal government slashed the petrol price by Rs40 per litre earlier in the day. The new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs283.38 per litre for running fortnight of October.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) price has been reduced to Rs15 per litre for the upcoming two weeks. The new price is Rs291.18 per litre.

Previously, on Oct 1, the petrol price in Pakistan had been lowered by Rs8 per litre following a two-month increase, settling at Rs323.38 per litre.

