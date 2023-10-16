PM takes notice of low price of cotton crop

LAHORE - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday took notice of purchase of cotton yield below the prices fixed by the government to support the farmers and directed Trading Corporation of Pakistan to take cognizance of the issue and submit a report in this regard.

The government had fixed prices of the cotton crop, but it was being observed that the crop was purchased below the fixed minimum price at some places, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister emphasized the significance of a bumper cotton crop for the nation and stressed that farmers should benefit to the maximum extent possible. He reiterated that the government had clear instructions to ensure that the purchase price be adhered to, safeguarding the interests of the farming community against any potential losses.

Prior to this, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar at the PM Office on Sunday. During the meeting, he briefed the Prime Minister about the situation regarding the purchase of cotton from growers at lower rates. The Chief Secretary of Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman was also in attendance at the meeting.