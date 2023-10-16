PML-N calls for end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians

LAHORE - President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Senior Vice President of the party, Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday expressed their unwavering support for the Palestinians and called for an immediate cessation of the Israeli airstrikes on the defenceless population in Gaza. In separate statements, the PML-N leaders urged the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take a decisive action to halt the ongoing Palestinian tragedy, ensuring the protection and full recognition of the Palestinians’ undeniable legal right to live freely, warning that failure to do so would lead to global devastation.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vehemently denounced the relentless bombardment of innocent Palestinian civilians, including children, by raining down thousands of tons of explosives. He demanded an immediate halt to this horrific assault and expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of more than 2,000 children, including hundreds of innocent youngsters, at the hands of Israeli attacks.

Shehbaz Sharif underscored that the actions of the Zionist state had grossly transgressed the bounds of international law and basic humanity. He lamented the seven decades of sufferings inflicted on the Palestinians by an occupying army, emphasizing that had the Security Council enforced its resolutions, the current crisis could have been averted. Shehbaz Sharif accused the Zionist state of perpetrating a longstanding genocide against the Palestinian people and implored the UN Security Council to enforce its resolutions and end the slaughter of innocent lives. He decried the evacuation of hospitals and the targeting of journalists, equating such actions with permitting mass atrocities, and called on the world to take concrete steps to halt the massacre.

Shehbaz Sharif called for immediate aid to the Palestinians through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC ), including the supply of water, food, and medicine. He urged Islamic nations to unite in providing shelter for displaced Palestinians and delivering essential provisions to women, children, and the vulnerable, emphasizing that bombing hospitals, schools, and civilian populations constituted not a war but an act of sheer cruelty and brutality. He stressed that the current situation posed a test for the entire Islamic world and pledged Pakistan’s enduring support for the Palestinian cause until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.

Maryam Nawaz echoed her sentiments, characterizing the ruthless bombing of unarmed and besieged Palestinians as a war crime. She decried the attacks on hospitals, caravans, and civilian populations, emphasizing that such actions were not the characteristics of law-abiding nations. Maryam noted the widespread anger among the Islamic world’s populace over the Palestinian massacre and called upon the leadership of Islamic countries to reflect the people’s aspirations. She stressed the Islamic world’s role in promoting peace and pursuing a just solution to the Palestinian conflict, offering assistance to the besieged Palestinians.

Maryam emphasized the urgent need for the supply of food and medicine to the Palestinians.