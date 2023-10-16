PML-N gets conditional approval for Lahore rally on Nawaz Sharif ’s return

Lahore - The Punjab government has given conditional permission to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to hold a significant rally in Lahore to welcome their party leader, Nawaz Sharif, who is set to return to Lahore after four years of self-imposed exile. The event is scheduled for October 21 and is expected to draw large crowds.

This decision, delivered through a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Lahore district administration, comes after a contentious period in which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had its request to hold a public rally at Liberty Chowk denied by the same district administration. PTI had planned to use this event to announce its manifesto for the upcoming general election.

However, the NOC granted to PML-N comes with specific conditions. Notably, it prohibits speeches against Pakistan’s armed forces, judiciary, and constitutional authorities. The rally is also prohibited from taking the form of street rallies. Furthermore, the responsibility for any damage to the park’s infrastructure will rest with the rally’s management.

In addition to these conditions, the Lahore district administration insists that the rally’s organizers must work closely with the district police to ensure foolproof security and a peaceful atmosphere. The forced closure of businesses near the rally site has been explicitly prohibited. Notably, PTI had initially submitted a request to the district administration to hold a public procession and rally to announce its party’s election manifesto. However, after receiving no response from the Lahore District Administration, PTI elevated the matter to the Lahore High Court. Justice Raheel Kamran of the Lahore High Court then called for a response from the district administration regarding PTI’s petition.

In response, the deputy commissioner submitted its reply to the Lahore High Court. He explained that a meeting involving all relevant departments was held on October 10. During this meeting, it was highlighted that PTI workers and leaders had been involved in acts of vandalism during a protest on May 9. As a result, the District Intelligence Committee decided not to grant PTI the NOC required for their power show at Liberty Square.

Furthermore, during the court hearing, a law officer representing the district administration emphasised security threats associated with the selected venue as another reason for denying PTI’s request. Justice Raheel Kamran, considering the arguments made by the district administration, ultimately dismissed PTI’s petition seeking permission to hold a public procession at Liberty Chowk. He directed PTI to submit an alternative request proposing a different venue for political activities, with the condition that this request should be considered and decided upon within three days.

Senior PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen expressed concerns about what he perceived as a dual standard maintained by the current caretaker setup. He highlighted that PTI had sought permission to hold public meetings in over 100 locations across Pakistan, but their requests were consistently rejected. Shaheen alleged that the caretaker setup, both at the federal and Punjab levels, was facilitating the return of the PML-N to power, terming it the “BTeam” of the PML-N.

Shaheen stressed the importance of holding free and fair elections in Pakistan, suggesting that the incoming government would struggle to maintain stability if this criterion was not met. He also voiced reservations about a high commissioner’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London, insinuating that it implied state support for the PML-N. The decision to grant conditional approval for the PML-N’s rally in Lahore signals the beginning of what is likely to be a significant political event, with Nawaz Sharif’s return from self-imposed exile set to galvanize his party’s supporters. The strict conditions set by the district administration underscore the need for peaceful and controlled political gatherings in the region. It also highlights the importance of consistency in the administration’s approach to political events by treating all parties equally when considering requests for public rallies and gatherings. The upcoming weeks are sure to be marked by heightened political activity as Pakistan moves closer to its next general election.