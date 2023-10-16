PML-N legal team devises plan to prevent Nawaz Sharif's imprisonment upon return

The legal team of the PML-N has formulated a plan to prevent former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from being imprisoned upon his return to Pakistan on October 21.

According to sources in the PML-N, separate petitions will be submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

Sources said these petitions are likely to be filed by Nawaz Sharif's lawyers within the next 48 hours.

The initial draft of the petitions for both the references has been prepared.

Sources said that the draft of these petitions would be finalised either by tonight or Tuesday morning, after considering the various legal aspects.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is convicted in both the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

The accountability courts had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years imprisonment with a fine of 8 million pounds in the Avenfield reference, and 7 years imprisonment in the Al-Azizia reference.

The former prime minister had also been disqualified from public office for 10 years.