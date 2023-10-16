Police crackdown against anti-social elements continues

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Police on Sunday have started a crackdown against anti-social elements in different localities across the provincial capital and succeeded in arresting five wanted criminals in the jurisdiction of Badaber Police Station. According to details, the Police team have arrested five wanted criminals involved in various crimes. The arrested accused are involved in illegal arms and other crimes, Police officials said here Sunday. The alleged wanted criminals were identified as Inayatullah, Hafeezullah, Shahzada Akbar, Bilal and Miskeen. Police have also recovered two kalakovs, three pistols, magazines and cartridges of various bores from the arrested suspects. A report in this connection has also been registered with further investigation and interrogations from the arrested alleged criminals continued.