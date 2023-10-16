PPP to hold condolence reference to sympathise with Palestinians on Oct 18

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will hold a condolence reference in front of the Bilawal House on October 18 (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, party’s Karachi division President Saeed Ghani announced while addressing a gathering of party supporters in Lyari on Sunday.

According to Ghani, this condolence meeting will be addressed by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan.

Ghani pointed out that during the 2018 elections, the PPP's votes were allegedly tampered with in Lyari. However, he emphasised that the party successfully rectified this situation in the subsequent local body elections.

Ghani also expressed concerns regarding the potential resurgence of violence in Karachi, with reports suggesting that terrorists associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) were planning to incite violence once again.

The PPP leader stressed the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties, including the PPP, in the upcoming elections. He said the PPP would not tolerate any attempts to steal its mandate and votes.

Ghani also advocated for the inclusion of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming elections, calling for a fair and transparent electoral process that provided a level playing field for all parties.