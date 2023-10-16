Monday, October 16, 2023
Qureshi approaches IHC against his jail trial in Cipher case

Web Desk
8:04 PM | October 16, 2023
National

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the proceedings of his jail trial in cipher case.

The PTI Vice Chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi submitted a petition to the court with the assistance of advocate Syed Ali Bukhari.

The petition contended that the court should stop the trial court from proceeding without prior notification, and he urged the case to be heard in an open court rather than within the jail.

Qureshi further requested the court to annul the trial court's order issued on October 9 and expedite the hearing of his petition today.

