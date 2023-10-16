Rain-wind thunderstorm expected in most parts of country: PMD

Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir is expected during next twelve hours.

While, snow over high mountains and few hailstorm in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

Meanwhile, heavy falls are also likely at few places.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad and Lahore twenty degree centigrade, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta eight, Gilgit and Murree eleven and Muzaffarabad fifteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar eleven degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh one, Pulwama and Anantnag nine, Shopian and Baramula ten degree centigrade.