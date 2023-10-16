Monday, October 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Saeed Ghani blames MQM for terrorism in Karachi

Saeed Ghani blames MQM for terrorism in Karachi
Web Desk
7:54 PM | October 16, 2023
National

Pakistan People Party President Karachi region Saeed Ghani said on Monday that Muttahida Qaumi Movement was responsible for the surge of terrorism in Karachi.

He said MQM was incapable to solve the problems of the city while adding the local elections made the MQM aware of its fragile political situation.

The PPP Karachi region president mentioned that the MQM wanted to win elections in Karachi again by using rigging as a tool while adding it would fail to win in Karachi as the people have had enough of the fake promises by the party.
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1697440133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023