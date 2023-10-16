Saeed Ghani blames MQM for terrorism in Karachi

Pakistan People Party President Karachi region Saeed Ghani said on Monday that Muttahida Qaumi Movement was responsible for the surge of terrorism in Karachi.

He said MQM was incapable to solve the problems of the city while adding the local elections made the MQM aware of its fragile political situation.

The PPP Karachi region president mentioned that the MQM wanted to win elections in Karachi again by using rigging as a tool while adding it would fail to win in Karachi as the people have had enough of the fake promises by the party.



