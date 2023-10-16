Seminar held to create awareness about breast cancer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A seminar was organised at Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) for Women to create awareness among female teachers and students about breast cancer.

The seminar was attended by Atomic Energy Commission Hospital (DINAR) Director Dr Nabila Javed, GPI for Women Principal Engr Madam Sara Khan and a large number of teachers and students.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Nabila Javed has said the cases of breast cancer were increasing rapidly in Pakistan which could be controlled through awareness and timely diagnosis. Each student must have the basic health awareness, she added.

She said there was a need to educate women about health-related issues and raise awareness among them about the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of breast cancer on a constant basis for its complete eradication.

Dr Nabila suggested that women should self-examine their breasts and contact the hospital if they notice any minor lump or any change. She also explained to students the procedure of their personal examination in detail.

She said that the DINAR Hospital would organise a free breast clinic from October 23 to October 31 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon.

She said after reaching the age of 20, every woman should have a breast examination on a monthly basis or get examined by the lady doctor of Dinar Hospital.