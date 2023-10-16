Sindh govt proposes MDCAT be held afresh on Nov 19

KARACHI-Ending days of speculations that followed the Sindh government’s decision to hold afresh the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023, interim Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz said that the provincial government proposed Nov 19 as the date for re-conducting the exam for which aspiring candidates would not be charged any fee.

“November 19 has been proposed to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council [PMDC] as the date for holding the paper afresh. The same date is suggested [to the PMDC] by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government,” he told a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club. Recently, the caretaker chief minister had announced that the MDCAT held would be organised afresh through the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS). The decision was taken in the light of an inquiry committee’s report that revealed that the Sept 10 paper, organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), was leaked four to five hours before the test began. Over 40,000 students had appeared in the entry test.

The health minister emphasised that the government would take strict action against the elements that leaked the paper even if it involved the vice chancellor of JSMU.

“Rest assured that no one will be spared as soon as we get a detailed report from the Federal Investigation Agency [FIA]. The agency is tasked to dig out specific actionable information, which currently we don’t have,” he claimed. He pointed out that while the inquiry report submitted by a high-level committee did establish a paper leak, it was short of “precise information that could allow legal action against an individual or individuals”. About JSMU’s role, he explained that since the university in question had conducted the controversial paper, the inquiry report had highlighted the lapses in its performance. “It’s on the recommendation of the same committee that the chief minister has asked the FIA to carry out a detailed investigation.” Apology to students, parents Earlier, the minister started off the briefing by apologising on behalf of the provincial government for the troubles, disappointment and pain students and parents had to experience due to the leaked paper that led to cancellation of the whole process last month. He assured journalists that all means would be utilised to ensure transparency in the yet-to-be scheduled exam.