TJP rally expresses solidarity with Palestinians

KARACHI - Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) on Sunday held a ‘Martyrs of Palestine and Pakistan Rally’ to show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters here in the metropolis.

The rally commenced from Jinnah Terminal (airport), which passed through Shahra-e-Faisal Drig Station, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Luck One and Aisha Manzil and culminated at Karsaz.

TJP chairman Abdullah Gul, speaking on the occasion, said that the people of Palestine and IIOJK stood on the right path. He said that human rights were being violated by Israel in Palestine. He said that the oppressed Palestinians were being brutally martyred by Israeli forces.

Gul said that Israel was targeting women and children. He said that Palestine would emerge victorious in spite of the brutal attacks of Israel. He also lambasted India and Western countries for hatching plots against Pakistan. The TJP chairman said that unity was the only way to prevent a conspiracy.