Monday, October 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two banned BLA commanders gunned down in operation

Two banned BLA commanders gunned down in operation
MATEEN HAIDER
October 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistani security forces achieved a success in eliminating two important militant commanders of banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on Sunday. According to the security sources, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation against the BLA in Turbat district of Balochistan and killed Saddam Hussain Muslim, a commander of the Abdul Majeed Brigade of the group.

Saddam was also known by his aliases Guru and Jabbar. The sources said during the operation, his associate Maqsood was also killed in the operation. The forces also seized a large quantity of weapons and explosive material from their possession. Saddam was involved in 93 deadly terrorist attacks in South Balochistan and several FIRs are registered against him in Turbat and Gwadar.

He joined the BLA in 2008 and held various important positions as militant commander. He is also alleged to be running many torture cells in Kech district and his elimination is a big setback to BLA.

Amid escalating drug war, Ecuadorans elect a new president

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697351435.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023