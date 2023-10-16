Two banned BLA commanders gunned down in operation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces achieved a success in eliminating two important militant commanders of banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on Sunday. According to the security sources, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation against the BLA in Turbat district of Balochistan and killed Saddam Hussain Muslim, a commander of the Abdul Majeed Brigade of the group.

Saddam was also known by his aliases Guru and Jabbar. The sources said during the operation, his associate Maqsood was also killed in the operation. The forces also seized a large quantity of weapons and explosive material from their possession. Saddam was involved in 93 deadly terrorist attacks in South Balochistan and several FIRs are registered against him in Turbat and Gwadar.

He joined the BLA in 2008 and held various important positions as militant commander. He is also alleged to be running many torture cells in Kech district and his elimination is a big setback to BLA.