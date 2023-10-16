Monday, October 16, 2023
US actress Piper Laurie, star of The Hustler and Carrie, dies at 91

News Desk
October 16, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

 LOS ANGELES - US actress Piper Laurie, best known for her roles in The Hustler and Carrie films has died aged 91, her manager has said. Marion Rosenberg told the Associated Press that the threetime Oscar nominee passed away in her Los Angeles home. She described the actress as “a superb talent and a wonderful human being.” Her talents were not limited to acting - Laurie took a 15-year-break from acting to campaign for the civil rights movement. She was nominated for an Oscar for the first movie she starred in upon her return - Carrie. Born as Rosetta Jacobs, she was born in Detroit, Michigan to parents of Russian and Polish heritage.

