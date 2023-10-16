Monday, October 16, 2023
Weather to remain partly cloudy in KP

October 16, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Sunday.

There is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in some places of the province, snowfall on high and high mountains as well, the official confirmed. However, rain expected in Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Mohmand, while Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan and Shangla are likely to receive rain, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

The rain is also expected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Kurram, Kohat, Khyber, Hangu and Orakzai district, the official said. The minimum temperature in Peshawar is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius and maximum 27 degrees Celsius while the percentage of humidity in the air in Peshawar has been recorded at 74%, the official said.

