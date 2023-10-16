Whole Karachi knows how big a corrupt party PPP is: MQM-P

The MQM-Pakistan, while taking a dig at the Pakistan Peoples Party, asserted on Monday that its opponent was becoming increasingly frustrated with its political activities, as their dream of capturing Karachi was slowly fading away.

In a statement issued on Monday, an MQM spokesman claimed that their opponents had lost sleep after witnessing a stronger and more organised MQM-P than ever before.

The spokesman went on to assert that the people of Karachi had made it clear that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was their sole representative party, ridiculing the PPP by stating that the political dwarfs of the PPP couldn't even secure a single UC seat in Karachi anymore.

The spokesman noted that every child in Karachi was familiar with the stories of PPP's corruption, alleging that the PPP had amassed properties by transferring ill-gotten money to Dubai over the past 15 years.

"The entire city of Karachi is aware of the extent of corruption within the PPP."

The spokesperson added that the MQM-Pakistan would respond to all of its political opponents, including the PPP, in a political and democratic manner.