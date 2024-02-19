Wednesday, October 16, 2024
2,19,501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance

NEWS WIRE
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Director Vector Borne Diseases Dr Fazal Rehman has said that Provincial Health Department has inspected 219501 households in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Dengue Surveillance during last week.

The health teams have found dengue larvae in 379 households during inspection. Meanwhile, Lady Health Workers and Community Health Workers also conducted operations in these houses to eliminate larvae.

He said that besides residential areas, health teams have inspected 39253 spots to identify breeding places of dengue larvae among which l 413 places were found contaminated.

The concerned health teams have cleared these places of dengue larvae using mechanical and chemical processes.

Dr. Fazal said that 6657 awareness sessions were held wherein male participants were informed about preventive measures against dengue. Likewise, 37815 sessions were held for women to aware them about precautionary measures to control dengue spread.

He said that all these efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy that was being adopted by health department to control dengue spread and promote health hygiene.

