219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance

Peshawar - Director of Vector Borne Diseases, Dr. Fazal Rehman, has said that the Provincial Health Department inspected 219,501 households in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Dengue Surveillance during the last week.

Health teams discovered dengue larvae in 379 households during the inspections. Meanwhile, Lady Health Workers and Community Health Workers conducted operations in these homes to eliminate the larvae. In addition to residential areas, health teams inspected 39,253 spots to identify breeding grounds for dengue larvae.

Out of these, 413 locations were found to be contaminated. The concerned health teams cleared these areas of dengue larvae using both mechanical and chemical methods.

Dr Fazal also mentioned that 6,657 awareness sessions were held, during which male participants were informed about preventive measures against dengue. Similarly, 37,815 sessions were conducted for women to raise awareness about precautionary measures to control the spread of dengue. He stated that all these efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy being adopted by the health department to control the spread of dengue.