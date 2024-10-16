Wednesday, October 16, 2024
73rd death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan observed today

10:17 AM | October 16, 2024
Today marks the 73rd death anniversary of Pakistan's first Prime Minister, Shaheed-e-Millat Khan Liaquat Ali Khan. Born in Karnal, East Punjab, Liaquat Ali Khan was an influential leader who played a pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan. He received his education from Aligarh Muslim University in India and later from Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

A close ally of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan was instrumental in the struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. His dedication to the cause earned him a prominent position in the newly formed state of Pakistan.

Liaquat Ali Khan was tragically assassinated on this day in 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi. The park was later renamed Liaquat Bagh in his honor. His martyrdom remains a significant chapter in Pakistan’s history, symbolizing his unwavering commitment to the nation.

