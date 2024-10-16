8-year-old girl alleges assault in PD Khan

Gujar Khan - An eight year old girl has complained that she was assaulted by a canteen vender in the school in Pind Dadan Khan on Tuesday while the police have taken the alleged victim to the hospital for medical examination after receiving the complaint, the District Police Officer DPO Jhelum, Mr Nasir Bajwa confirmed to The Nation.

According to the DPO Jhelum, an eight year old girl, whose name is ethically withheld, had complained to her parents about the sexual assault by the canteen vender while she was at her school that is privately run in the tehsil headquarters town of PD Khan. Later, the parents reportedly produced the girl to the police station and DSP, Ameer Shaheen Gondal was assigned the task to handle the procedure and the medical examination of the victim was got conducted at THQ hospital, the police confirmed.

After receiving the medico legal report the case would be registered and the person who is accused of molesting the minor girl would be dealt according to the law, Mr Nasir Bajwa reiterated.