A Case of Political Immaturity

On October 8, the State Department of the United States (US) issued a statement saying that Washington was monitoring closely the situation of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Pakistan. Further, the US had raised concerns with the Government of Pakistan, reminding it that the US stood with democracy and defenders of human rights around the world. The US also called on the Government of Pakistan to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of movement.

Through a spokesperson, the US State Department issued this statement on the complaint of the world’s renowned magazine, TIME, which had invited Dr. Mahrang Baloch from Balochistan to attend a dinner in New York City in the honour of her and 99 other personalities recognized on this year’s TIME 100 Next list of influential people. Dr Baloch was not permitted to fly from Jinnah International Airport Karachi on October 7.

This incident indicates two things: first, the situation of human rights is grave in Pakistan which does not want any of its national washing dirty linen in public internationally; and second, it is cumbrous for anyone to hoist the flag of defending human rights in Pakistan.

After years of turmoil, Pakistan has reached this pass of becoming afraid of anyone speaking for human rights. The turmoil has two origins: first, borders revolting against Pakistan’s foreign policies; and second, internal political unrest jeopardizing the economy. As a result, on the one hand, the forces of decentralization have been strengthened, whereas on the other hand, Pakistan’s federal government has tried to assert centralization. Between these two extremes, Pakistan stands stuck. The state machinery is all out to deal with both borders and internal turmoil by all stringent means, even if by trampling over the law. Ensuing frustration is forcing the state machinery to commit mistakes, especially infringing upon human rights, in an attempt to introduce order. This effort again instigates the next wave of uproar.

If Pakistan’s government assumed that Dr Baloch would use the occasion to speak out her mind internationally, the government might be right. Certainly, Pakistan cannot afford disgrace at the international level, as Pakistan has fewer personalities to counter any such allegations. However, stopping Dr. Baloch from travelling to attend the event incurred its own kind of bad name to Pakistan. The magazine may not let the story die. Expectedly, the next issue of the magazine would give more coverage to the challenges being faced by Dr Baloch. After any such publication, more magazines and newspapers would be attracted to her for conducting interviews. Anyway, in an effort to opt for the path of a lesser evil, Pakistan is about to make a monster out of the evil.

Pakistan is failing to realize that the year 2024 is impregnated with awareness for human rights and democracy. Human rights prosper in democracy and not out of it. Any attempt to bifurcate them is bound to meet failure. After the end of the Second World War, a deliberate attempt was made to introduce democracies (as promised in the Atlantic Charter of August 1941) into newly founded political entities called countries. The charter was complemented with another charter at the platform of the United Nations (UN) in December 1948 called the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, meant for all peoples and all nations. This is the same UN to join which as a sovereign country means surrendering a part of sovereignty. That is, all member countries submitted voluntarily a portion of their sovereignty to the UN.

After 1991, the process of globalization overwhelmed the world. The process is both ruthless and relentless because it is sparing none with its ferocity and speed. The space for a country which is non-democratic or which refuses to respect human rights is shrinking fast. The current digital era, buttressed by interconnectivity, has exacerbated this process.

In the same vein, banning the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on October 6 was another episode, still not palatable. Led by Manzoor Pashteen, the movement was loaded with genuine ethnic grievances of deprivation and exploitation. The movement was banned merely on intelligence reports or speculative assessments that the PTM’s forthcoming Grand Jirga (assembly) was meant for the declaration of a separate entity for the Pashtuns. Apparently, the government acted pre-emptively and dispersed the anticipated gathering, but the question is whether or not any such ban can serve the purpose, unless grievances are addressed.

The point of worry is that ethnic discontent is on the rise in the western half of Pakistan, which is now resorting to slapping bans and restricting movements of ethnic leaders. One reason is that the government running the Center is enmeshed in political and economic affairs, finding little space to deal with ethnic crises rearing their heads around. Ethnic crises, whether or not bordering on any yearning for separatism, invite immediate attention. Years ago, Pakistan’s focus was on the eastern border to settle the dispute of Kashmir with India. The dispute is now almost settled along the lines of status quo. Indian-held Kashmir has witnessed heavy financial investment and recently held elections, leaving diminutive room for Pakistan’s concerns. Similarly, Afghanistan is also on its own, requiring no dictation from Pakistan.

Regionally, Pakistan has been left to look inward, but its near eyesight is weak. Pakistan is relying on archaic methods of banning and restricting springs of discontent. Pakistan has not learned to enter into dialogues with grumbling ethnic nationalities and offer them concessions in an attempt to soothe and mainstream them. Pakistan has to mature politically to understand the importance of dialogue.

Dr Qaisar Rashid

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at qaisarrashid@yahoo.com