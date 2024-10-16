ABAD North chairman calls for improving LDA regulations

LAHORE - In a bid to accelerate Lahore’s de­velopment, Sheikh Muhammad Nabeel, newly-elected chairman of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) North Re­gion, has urged the Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) to revamp its regulations.

During a high-profile meet­ing with LDA Director Gen­eral Tahir Farooq on Monday, Nabeel stressed the need for streamlined processes, citing the significant contributions of ABAD members to the city’s growth. He was accompanied by former ABAD Chairman Sul­tan Gohar Ijaz, Irfan Ilahi, Us­man Anwar, Sardar Adil Umar, Saad Nazir Chauhan, Nazir Ah­mad Chauhan, Waheed Ahmad Butt, Khalid Mahmood Sheikh, and Kamran Shuja.

Nabeel highlighted the crip­pling impact of escalating tax­es on the real estate industry, seeking relief to stimulate eco­nomic activity. ABAD members presented comprehensive rec­ommendations to simplify ap­proval processes for housing societies, aiming to reduce bu­reaucratic hurdles. DG Farooq assured ABAD chairman that the LDA would consider ABAD’s proposals, pledging to imple­ment IT-driven reforms and es­tablish a robust mechanism to address public grievances.