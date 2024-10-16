Ali sisters shine with back-to-back wins at Hungarian Junior Open 2024

LAHORE - Pakistan’s rising squash star Mehwish Ali has captured her 25th gold medal at the Hungarian Junior Open 2024. Competing in the U-17 category, Mehwish dominated the tournament held in Budapest, emerging as the undisputed champion. In the final, Mehwish defeated Hungary’s top-seeded player Tamara Pescarescu by 11-5, 11-2, 11-2. Earlier in the tournament, she defeated Hungary’s second seed, Brigitta Kovacs. This victory marks Mehwish’s second consecutive junior title, following her recent triumph at the Nordic Junior Open in Sweden, establishing her as one of the top young talents on the international squash circuit. In the U-13 category, Mahnoor Ali claimed her 17th gold title, outclassing Hungary’s top seed Krisztina Kun by 11-1, 11-1, 11-0 while Sehrish Ali made her debut in U-15 category, earning a silver medal after a hard-fought match against France’s Cassy Lincou. Abdul Razak Dawood, founder of the BARD Foundation, praised Ali sisters. “We are thrilled to see Mehwish, Mahnoor, and Sehrish achieving such remarkable success on the international stage.”