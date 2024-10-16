Alleged rape of college girl echoes in PA

LAHORE - A commotion erupted in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday over the issue of an alleged rape incident in a local college with heated exchanges between the opposition and treasury members. The Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal repeatedly made futile attempts to restore order in the House, as the opposition member Colonel (Retd) Shoaib and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari exchanged hot words over the issue.

Punjab MInister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman also intervened stating that discussions should be respectful when a female member is speaking. Azma Bokhari remarked on the absurdity of the situation questioning why anyone’s life was being put at risk when no incident of abuse had actually occurred.

While discussing the issue of abuse of students in a private college, opposition members Colonel (Retd) Shoaib and Rana Shahbaz claimed that a drama was being staged over the incident with an SP stating that no abuse had occurred. Outside the Punjab Assembly, police were reportedly using water cannons and baton charges against the girls, they told the House.

Information Minister Azma Bokhari lost her temper over the opposition using the word “rape” regarding the private college incident. She stated that the girl whose name was mentioned had three sisters who were supposed to get married, and she had fallen down the stairs, which was being sensationalized. She accused the PTI members of trying to create chaos in Lahore since they couldn’t go to Islamabad. The information minister informed the House that Maryam Nawaz has formed a fact-finding committee that will provide a report within 48 hours. During this, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs also entered the fray, angrily asserting that discussions should be respectful when a female member is speaking. Hina Pervaiz Butt and other members also demanded that the perpetrator be given exemplary punishment for the abuse of students. Azma Bokhari alleged that political vultures should have mercy on the girls and refrain from using them for their dirty politics. Giving details regarding the incident, she told the House that there were three girls at the college with the same name, and concerned authorities visited their homes. The parents denied that any such incident took place. The guard has been detained. She further stated that the entire hospital record had been checked, and the parents have confirmed that nothing happened to their daughter. They asked not to defame them, explaining that the girl was injured after falling down the stairs. She stated that if any affected girl comes forward, the government would take action against the culprits.

She criticized the allegations of assault against the girl, recalling that similar accusations were made in Kyrgyzstan. She questioned who should be held accountable, stating that action can only be taken after a medical report.

The provincial minister condemned the use of a girl for political purposes, describing these individuals as political vultures who seek to exploit tragedies for their agendas. She urged those defaming the girl to meet her father, who, along with her uncle, is pleading for their daughter’s dignity to be preserved. Bokhari lamented that since yesterday, the entire country has been involved in publicizing this incident, turning the girl’s situation into a spectacle on social media and in the assembly.

Also, opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed criticized the government over the disappearances of Junaid Afzal Sahi and Ahsan Riaz Fatyana, two MPAs belonging to the PTI.

Rana Aftab also supported a treasury member Amjad Ali Javed regarding corruption at the agricultural university as he appealed to refer the matter to the Public Accounts Committee. Several bills including the Punjab Prevention and Control of Thalassemia Bill, the Institute of Southern Punjab Multan Amendment Bill, and the Senate Hill University Bill were introduced in the House on Tuesday. Additionally, resolutions commending Raheela Khadim Hussain for raising awareness about Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ahmed Iqbal regarding the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, were passed in the Punjab Assembly.