ANF arrests 4 suspects of drug trafficking, smuggling

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has ramped up its operations against drug trafficking and smuggling, making significant strides over the past 24 hours.

In a series of targeted operations, the ANF arrested four suspects and seized a substantial 259.117 kilograms of drugs, with an estimated market value exceeding 10 million rupees.

A key focus of the ANF’s latest operations has been combating drug distribution in educational institutions. In a raid on Karachi’s Super Highway, authorities apprehended a suspect found with 1.2 kilograms of hashish and 165 grams of ice (methamphetamine).

The individual reportedly confessed to selling drugs to students, raising concerns about the growing reach of narcotics into schools and colleges.

In other operations, the ANF intercepted 252 kilograms of hashish hidden for smuggling purposes in Gwadar. Additionally, a raid in Korangi, Karachi, led to the recovery of 502 grams of heroin. Meanwhile, in Lahore’s bustling Anarkali Bazaar, authorities seized 4 kilograms of opium and 1.250 kilograms of narcotic pills, resulting in the arrest of two more suspects.

All arrested individuals have been charged under the Anti-Narcotics Act, with investigations now underway.

A spokesperson for the ANF emphasized the agency’s commitment to continuing its aggressive stance against drug-related crimes and protecting vulnerable populations from the dangers of narcotics.

The ANF’s ongoing efforts highlight the increasing sophistication of its operations, targeting both local drug dealers and larger smuggling networks across the country.