Areesha Ansari leads Conquerors to second win in U19 Women’s T20 Tournament

Areesha Ansari’s unbeaten 40 helped Conquerors to their second successive win in the U19 Women’s T20 Tournament here at the LCCA Ground on Wednesday. In the second match of the day, Syeda Batool Fatima’s three scalps led Invincibles to an eight-wicket win over Stars.

After being asked to bat first, Conquerors scored 143 for four in 20 overs on the back of a 91-run partnership between Ravail Farhan (42, 41b, 6x4s) and (40 not out, 32b, 5x4s) for the fourth wicket.

For Strikers, Amina Abid, Maham Anees and Tayyaba Imdad snapped a wicket each.

In reply, Strikers managed to score only 83 for five in 20 overs with Maham top-scoring with 38 off 47 balls, which included four fours.

For the winning side, Fatima Khan, Minahil Javaid and Quratulain bagged a wicket each.

In the match between Invincibles and Stars, the latter were dismissed for 47 in 16.2 overs after being put into bat first. Syeda Batool Fatima was the most successful bowler taking three wickets for 11 runs in four overs, while Haniah Ahmer and Laiba Kareem bagged two wickets apiece.

In turn, Invincibles took 11.4 overs to achieve the target with eight wickets in hand.

The third-round matches of the tournament will be played on Friday, 18 October.

Scores in brief

Conquerors beat Strikers by 60 runs

Conquerors 143-4, 20 overs (Ravail Farhan 42, 40 not out)

Strikers 83-5, 20 overs (Maham Anees 38)

Player of the match – (Conquerors)

Invincibles beat Stars by eight wickets

Stars 47 all out, 16.2 overs (Syeda Batool Fatima 3-11, Laiba Kareem 2-4, Haniah Ahmer 2-7)

Invincibles 50-2, 11.4 overs (Manahil Rafiq 11, Dina Razvi 10)

Player of the match – Syeda Batool Fatima (Invincibles)