Around 200 people suffer food poisoning at marriage in Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - A large number of persons including ladies and children suffered food poisoning at a marriage ceremony in Gujar Khan area the health sources and the local administration confirmed. According to the hospital sources, about 200 patients complaining intestinal disorder turned up to tehsil headquarters hospital Gujar Khan during different hours on Monday and their number increased during the night. They all were complaining of food issue at a marriage ceremony in Aheer village of Jand Mehlu union council of tehsil Gujar Khan. The event was organized by Malik Ismail as the valima of of his son.

A large number of guests from the locality and other areas were served the food two days ago and a large number of the local ones rushed to government hospitals as well as private clinics in Gujar Khan, Sohawa and Missa Kaswal areas. According to the sources of tehsil headquarters hospital Gujar Khan, over 142 patients were registered with the emergency ward of the hospital and all were complaining severe belly pain.

The doctors at the hospital ascertained that the meals served at the ceremony were the common cause of ailment.

The medical superintendent of THQ hospital Gujar Khan, Dr Sarmad Kiani, on noticing large influx of patients, declared emergency at the hospital and the wards were full of ailing persons including children and ladies.

The assistant commissioner Gujar Khan, Mr Khizar Zahoor Goraiya and DSP Gujar Khan Mahmood ul Hassan Rana also visited the hospital during the late hours of Monday night to supervise the situation while the inflow of the affected persons continued on Tuesday and the toll at THQ hospital exceeded 142. Meanwhile, Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti, MPA, also visited the hospital on Tuesday and appreciated the medical superintendent.

While a probe has also been initiated against the food caterer, Mr Goraiya added.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner has sealed another food outlet in Sahang area under similar complaints of sub standard food service.

Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, Mr Khizar Zahoor Goraiya, told this scribe that the food catering agency has been sealed over the public complaints. The local administration sources also revealed that the authorities of Punjab food authority (PFA) overlooks quality of food being served at food outlets and functions. These sources said that the enforcement of food laws should have been implemented in letter and spirit.

The residents of the area have urged upon the chief minister Punjab and the chief secretary Punjab to take serious notice of this issue and order for implementation of food control laws to check adulteration and sale of stale food items by activating the Punjab enforcement authority.