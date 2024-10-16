Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Asif Zardari, Bilawal to attend key political dinner in Lahore with PML-N leaders

Web Desk
6:20 PM | October 16, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are set to arrive in Lahore for a significant political engagement.

Sources confirm that they will attend a dinner hosted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has already arrived in Lahore and is expected to join Bilawal for consultations with Nawaz Sharif regarding the anticipated constitutional amendment.

Bilawal emphasized that despite the government holding a two-thirds majority, it aims to complete consultations with all political parties to facilitate the passage of the amendment.

