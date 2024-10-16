Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC grants bail to 30 PTI workers in protest case

ATC grants bail to 30 PTI workers in protest case
NEWS WIRE
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to 30 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case related to the October 5 protest.   The court directed the workers to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to avail the relief of bail.   ATC Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon the completion of arguments by the prosecution and defence.  

Muhammad Osama Khan, Naeem Ullah Khan, Hassan Khan, Musa Khan, Sajjad Amin, Nadir Gul Khan, Tabassum Abbas, Zohaib Khan, Basharat Ali, Hayat Ullah, Rana Shiraz, Qasim Ilyas, Muhammad Ibrar Khan, Zia Sher Ali, Owais Khan, and Jumma Khan were among the accused who were granted bail.  

The accused had approached the court for bail in a case registered by Shafiqabad police. They were charged with inciting anarchy and creating law and order disturbances in response to a protest call by PTI on October 5.

Pakistan committed to ensuring safety of Chinese nationals: Gilai

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024