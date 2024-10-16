Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Awareness seminar held at girls college Sanghar

Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director of the Sanghar Ombudsman Office organized a seminar at the government girls degree college Sanghar. The event aimed to raise awareness among students about the role and procedures of the Ombudsman’s office.  According to a handout issued on Tuesday, addressing the students’ queries, the Regional Director explained that if any individual, including those within educational institutions, has a complaint against any provincial department, they can simply write an application on plain paper and submit it with out any fee, to the Ombudsman’s office in Sanghar.

The seminar saw active participation from students, who engaged enthusiastically and asked questions regarding their concerns. He assured that the complaints would be addressed efficiently.

The Regional Director also commended the talent and confidence of the students and lecturers, expressing optimism about their future, noting that the confidence displayed by the girls indicated that future generations would be educated and skilled. Principal Shabeela Shaheen informed about efforts to improve performance and the standard of education in the institute.

