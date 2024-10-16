Bahawalpur DPO unveils new guidelines to enhance police accountability, citizen services

BAHAWALPUR - Citizens visiting civic service centres, offices, and police stations must submit their feedback regarding police services using the QR code provided at these locations.

In line with the instructions from IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan has issued directives to police officers throughout the district concerning the arrests of anti-social elements and related matters. He emphasised the need to intensify the ongoing campaign against drug dealers and criminals, urging officers to compile lists of suspects and utilize technical resources for their apprehension. IT teams are expected to assist officers at the police station level in tracking the movements of the accused and leveraging all available resources to combat drug trafficking.

Additionally, the DPO has clarified the registration timelines for various cases to enhance service delivery to citizens under the principle of “no waiting, no referral, no bribery”. Cases of murder, attempted murder, misdemeanors, kidnapping for ransom, and property damage must be registered within 8 hours of obtaining a medical legal certificate. Similarly, cases of burglary, theft, vehicle theft, robbery, and larceny should be registered within 24 hours, while cases related to financial documents must be registered within 5 days.

He further stated that any officer failing to implement these instructions and policies will face strict departmental accountability. Progress will be monitored through inspections, and citizen feedback will be actively solicited. The DPO assured that his office is always open to complaints from citizens regarding police matters, and he is committed to addressing these issues in every possible way.