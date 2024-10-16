Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bahawalpur DPO unveils new guidelines to enhance police accountability, citizen services

Our Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Citizens visiting civic service centres, offices, and police stations must submit their feedback regarding police services using the QR code provided at these locations.

In line with the instructions from IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan has issued directives to police officers throughout the district concerning the arrests of anti-social elements and related matters. He emphasised the need to intensify the ongoing campaign against drug dealers and criminals, urging officers to compile lists of suspects and utilize technical resources for their apprehension. IT teams are expected to assist officers at the police station level in tracking the movements of the accused and leveraging all available resources to combat drug trafficking.

Additionally, the DPO has clarified the registration timelines for various cases to enhance service delivery to citizens under the principle of “no waiting, no referral, no bribery”. Cases of murder, attempted murder, misdemeanors, kidnapping for ransom, and property damage must be registered within 8 hours of obtaining a medical legal certificate. Similarly, cases of burglary, theft, vehicle theft, robbery, and larceny should be registered within 24 hours, while cases related to financial documents must be registered within 5 days.

Elderly woman killed, 18 others injured in road accident

He further stated that any officer failing to implement these instructions and policies will face strict departmental accountability. Progress will be monitored through inspections, and citizen feedback will be actively solicited. The DPO assured that his office is always open to complaints from citizens regarding police matters, and he is committed to addressing these issues in every possible way.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024